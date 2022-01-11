Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Inotiv, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Inotiv in a report issued on Friday, January 7th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser expects that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Inotiv in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Inotiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Inotiv stock opened at $34.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $549.87 million, a P/E ratio of -191.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.53 and a 200-day moving average of $36.68. Inotiv has a 1 year low of $11.21 and a 1 year high of $60.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Inotiv had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 1.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOTV. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its holdings in Inotiv by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 767,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,436,000 after acquiring an additional 36,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Inotiv by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 663,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,406,000 after acquiring an additional 27,944 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inotiv by 46.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 544,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,521,000 after buying an additional 171,456 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in Inotiv by 15.0% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 517,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,119,000 after purchasing an additional 67,379 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 348,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,181,000 after purchasing an additional 121,693 shares during the last quarter. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Philip A. Downing sold 3,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $131,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

