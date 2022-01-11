Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.28 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.25. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $174.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corporate Office Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

Shares of OFC opened at $28.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $24.64 and a 52-week high of $30.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 85.27%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

