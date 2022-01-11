Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 131.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on REPL. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:REPL traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,131. Replimune Group has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $46.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.67. The company has a quick ratio of 26.71, a current ratio of 26.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 2.33.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts anticipate that Replimune Group will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 3,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $127,984.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Colin Love sold 12,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $375,991.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,673 shares of company stock valued at $3,120,138. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 15.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 455.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

