Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $22,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1,982.9% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,310,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $378,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,690 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Repligen by 33.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $350,362,000 after purchasing an additional 435,972 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Repligen by 336.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 444,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,820,000 after purchasing an additional 343,025 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Repligen by 2,372.1% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 318,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,110,000 after acquiring an additional 305,838 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in Repligen by 40.3% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,736,000 after acquiring an additional 291,789 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

RGEN traded up $1.97 on Tuesday, reaching $212.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,606. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.25 and a beta of 0.78. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $162.29 and a 1 year high of $327.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $263.08 and its 200 day moving average is $259.33.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $178.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RGEN shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.88.

In other news, Director Nicolas Barthelemy sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.20, for a total transaction of $474,089.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,400 shares of company stock worth $6,296,277 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

See Also: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.