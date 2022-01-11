Rentberry Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 10th. One Rentberry coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Rentberry has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Rentberry has a total market capitalization of $193,522.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00066203 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005547 BTC.

About Rentberry

Rentberry (BERRY) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Rentberry Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

