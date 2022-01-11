Renalytix AI (LON:RENX) Trading 0.9% Higher

Renalytix AI plc (LON:RENX)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 584 ($7.93) and last traded at GBX 550 ($7.47). 33,778 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 43,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 545 ($7.40).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 673.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 846.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 7.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £397.70 million and a PE ratio of -14.21.

About Renalytix AI (LON:RENX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

