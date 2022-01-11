Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Stake Decreased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,442 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $20,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 67.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RS stock opened at $162.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $114.26 and a 1 year high of $181.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 15.84%.

Several brokerages recently commented on RS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.89.

In other news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total transaction of $923,278.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

