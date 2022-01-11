Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $694.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Regeneron’s performance has been outstanding in 2021. Strong demand for Eylea and Dupixent maintained momentum for the company. Incremental contribution from REGEN-COV has boosted the top line significantly and should propel sales as the pandemic continues. Continued growth in Eylea and Dupixent through further penetration in existing indications and a promising late-stage pipeline set the momentum for growth. The approval of Libtayo in the lucrative indication of NSCLC and BCC should further boost the drug’s sales in the upcoming quarters. Shares have outperformed the industry in the year so far. However, Regeneron relies on Eylea for a major bulk of its sales, and the drug is likely to face stiff competition from the recently approved therapies. Dupixent and Libtayo also face stiff competition.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on REGN. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $714.80.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $621.27 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $686.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $635.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $615.50.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 67.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total transaction of $439,299.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 116 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $662.50, for a total transaction of $76,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,095 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,542. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,366,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,668,639,000 after purchasing an additional 333,312 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,050,152,000 after purchasing an additional 32,212 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $812,608,000 after purchasing an additional 404,567 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,174,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $710,883,000 after purchasing an additional 19,591 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,018,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $616,348,000 after purchasing an additional 130,619 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

