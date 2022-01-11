Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 52,821 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.10% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $65,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,137,000 after buying an additional 6,669 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,519,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director George L. Sing sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.26, for a total transaction of $3,937,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total value of $4,638,267.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,095 shares of company stock worth $21,716,542. Corporate insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REGN traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $620.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,490. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $686.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $635.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $616.05.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.68 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 67.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on REGN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $714.80.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

