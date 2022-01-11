Refinable Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 10th. In the last week, Refinable has traded down 20.9% against the dollar. Refinable has a market capitalization of $7.39 million and approximately $632,129.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refinable coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000431 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Refinable alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00056713 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00083726 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,037.33 or 0.07270891 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,643.50 or 0.99688163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00066943 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Refinable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refinable and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.