Reef (REEF) Trading 24% Lower This Week

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. In the last seven days, Reef has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar. Reef has a market capitalization of $244.69 million and approximately $33.82 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reef coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.85 or 0.00332727 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005446 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00063041 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

Reef is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 16,112,552,172 coins and its circulating supply is 17,530,705,935 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Buying and Selling Reef

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

