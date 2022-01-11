Redburn Partners Begins Coverage on Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Equities research analysts at Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on RIVN. Barclays dropped their target price on Rivian from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wedbush started coverage on Rivian in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Rivian in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Rivian in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Rivian in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 134.64.

RIVN opened at 81.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 111.56. Rivian has a one year low of 75.13 and a one year high of 179.47.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -11.92 by 4.24. The company had revenue of 1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.03 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rivian will post -5.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough acquired 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 191,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeff Baker acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 1,560,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 171,025 shares of company stock worth $13,339,950 in the last 90 days.

About Rivian

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

