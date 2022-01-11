RealTract (RET) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.00

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded down 86.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. RealTract has a total market cap of $330,593.06 and approximately $1.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RealTract coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, RealTract has traded down 87.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005129 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00066813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005525 BTC.

About RealTract

RealTract (RET) is a coin. RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 coins. RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract and its Facebook page is accessible here . RealTract’s official website is realtract.network . RealTract’s official message board is medium.com/@realtractofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RealTract is going to launch Smart Contract 2.0 on Blockchain 4.0. RealTract aims to create a truly democratic and decentralized blockchain enabling common users to get the benefits from the blockchain technology and digital currencies. RealTract aims to implement a real practical and powerful support mechanism for blockchain and provide the infrastructure for all kinds of blockchain-based applications, and an underlying development platform for all kinds of DApps and practical and feasible solutions for constructing the global blockchain of future. “

RealTract Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealTract should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RealTract using one of the exchanges listed above.

