Raymond James Raises Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Price Target to $68.00

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DRE has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duke Realty from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Duke Realty from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.58.

Shares of DRE stock opened at $60.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.30. Duke Realty has a 52 week low of $37.74 and a 52 week high of $66.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.64.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $256.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.16 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 82.95%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Realty will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This is a boost from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 46.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRE. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,999,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Duke Realty by 11.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,060,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,149 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Duke Realty by 2,981.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,312,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,577 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Duke Realty by 33.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,727,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,499,000 after acquiring an additional 938,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Duke Realty by 1,331.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 720,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,476,000 after buying an additional 669,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

