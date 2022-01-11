Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at JMP Securities

JMP Securities downgraded shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

RJF has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a buy rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Raymond James from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raymond James from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.38.

NYSE:RJF opened at $107.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $62.94 and a 1 year high of $109.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.17. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 20.50%.

In other Raymond James news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $340,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,527,671.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,013 shares of company stock valued at $2,968,320 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RJF. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 56.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Raymond James by 46.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 60,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 19,247 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Raymond James by 53.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in Raymond James by 50.0% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

