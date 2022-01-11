Raymond James Lowers Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) Price Target to $34.00

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 63.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ESMT. KeyCorp started coverage on Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Engagesmart from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist began coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Engagesmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.10.

Shares of NYSE:ESMT opened at $20.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.25. Engagesmart has a one year low of $19.16 and a one year high of $38.83.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Engagesmart will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESMT. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $363,000. 0.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Engagesmart

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

