Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,001 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HES. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hess by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 519.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $292,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HES stock opened at $85.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 135.16 and a beta of 1.98. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $53.43 and a twelve month high of $92.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.92.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is 158.73%.

HES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

