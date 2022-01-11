Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.54 Million Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 6,879.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,524,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474,210 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,589,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,719 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,453,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,018,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,027,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $109.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.83. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $83.11 and a 1-year high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. TransUnion’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.57%.

In related news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $4,973,069.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total value of $144,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,567 shares of company stock valued at $5,192,812. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

About TransUnion

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.