Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,409 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 21.9% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 150.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 704 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Hill-Rom during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Hill-Rom during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 24.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom stock opened at $155.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.68 and a 200-day moving average of $144.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 0.55. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.34 and a twelve month high of $156.22.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.97 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

HRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

In other news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.14, for a total value of $313,072.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

