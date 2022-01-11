Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,281,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,273,217,000 after buying an additional 349,981 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,098,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,336,000 after buying an additional 185,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,932,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,197,000 after buying an additional 562,465 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,717,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,179,000 after buying an additional 1,672,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,396,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,148,000 after buying an additional 97,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VNO. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

Shares of VNO opened at $45.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.01 and a 200-day moving average of $43.35. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $50.91. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of -73.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.70.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $409.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.50 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -341.93%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

