Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,521 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) by 6.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 198,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. 10.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MUJ opened at $15.33 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $16.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average of $15.67.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New Jersey personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

