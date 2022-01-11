Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,689 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 122.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Bio-Techne by 0.7% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bio-Techne by 2.0% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Bio-Techne by 0.4% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Bio-Techne by 4.9% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Bio-Techne by 1.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $427.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $481.14 and its 200 day moving average is $485.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.15. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $311.03 and a one year high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $257.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.37 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.56%.

In other news, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total transaction of $13,688,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.23, for a total value of $347,702.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $14,288,528. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

TECH has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.00.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

