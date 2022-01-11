Raymond James & Associates Sells 5,476 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,476 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Forward Air were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 19,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Shares of Forward Air stock opened at $112.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 51.20 and a beta of 1.21. Forward Air Co. has a 52 week low of $70.93 and a 52 week high of $125.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $419.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.53 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.18%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FWRD shares. Wolfe Research lowered Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Forward Air in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upgraded Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.57.

In related news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $353,713.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.