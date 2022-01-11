Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 445.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,234 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,144 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 13,458 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 21.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 17.5% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

WMS opened at $125.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08 and a beta of 1.27. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.47 and a 52-week high of $138.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.52.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $706.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.89 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 16.92%.

In other news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.39, for a total value of $7,643,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 19,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total transaction of $2,525,403.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,491,948 shares of company stock worth $188,019,417. Insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

