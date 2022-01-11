Raymond James & Associates Grows Stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein in the second quarter worth $47,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein in the third quarter worth $50,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein in the second quarter worth $74,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 17.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 19.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:AB opened at $49.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.55. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12 month low of $34.32 and a 12 month high of $57.54.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 22.13%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.44%.

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

