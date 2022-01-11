Raymond James & Associates Buys 20,720 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,720 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Encompass Health were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 2.2% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 3.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 54.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 23.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 75.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EHC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.30.

NYSE EHC opened at $65.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.35. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

