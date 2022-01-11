Raymond James & Associates Boosts Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 1,073.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,450 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFC opened at $28.63 on Tuesday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $24.64 and a 1 year high of $30.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.60.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.32). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $174.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.27%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

