Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.17.

RTLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

In other news, Director Steven E. West sold 18,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $208,467.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 19.7% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTLR traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.10. 1,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,657. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.70. Rattler Midstream has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $13.23.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $96.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.61 million. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 2.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rattler Midstream will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.05%.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

