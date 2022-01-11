Rational Advisors LLC Sells 77 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Rational Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total value of $23,810,064.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,984 shares of company stock valued at $420,350,287. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG stock opened at $2,771.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,916.32 and a 200-day moving average of $2,814.97. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,721.55 and a 12-month high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

