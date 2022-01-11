Rational Advisors LLC Sells 11,868 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Rational Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 81.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,868 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 280.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 27,263 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 234.4% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Mastercard by 34.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $55,000. 73.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MA opened at $363.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $347.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.81. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $306.00 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $357.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 24.11%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.30.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total transaction of $31,345,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

