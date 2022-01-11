Rational Advisors LLC Invests $497,000 in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 269.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 583,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,131,000 after purchasing an additional 425,621 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 934.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,899,000 after purchasing an additional 316,299 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth approximately $41,059,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 40.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 807,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,980,000 after purchasing an additional 231,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 474,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,178,000 after purchasing an additional 152,702 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.90, for a total value of $1,719,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $8,828,400. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $151.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.47. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.54. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.85 and a 1 year high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 67.55%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WSM shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.96.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

