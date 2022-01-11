Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RPD. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.53.

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $102.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.23. Rapid7 has a one year low of $72.02 and a one year high of $145.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.65 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $139.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 6,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $855,080.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total transaction of $648,541.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,316 shares of company stock worth $11,400,482. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,044,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,384,000 after purchasing an additional 265,972 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 0.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,743,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,996,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 1.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,374,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,319,000 after buying an additional 25,417 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 6.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,231,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,504,000 after buying an additional 72,385 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 5.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,224,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,372,000 after buying an additional 68,098 shares during the period. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

