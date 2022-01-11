Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

RPD has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.53.

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $102.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.41 and a 200-day moving average of $117.23. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $72.02 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -42.65 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $139.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total transaction of $648,541.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 535 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total transaction of $66,698.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,316 shares of company stock valued at $11,400,482 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 29.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,097,000 after purchasing an additional 274,349 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,044,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,384,000 after purchasing an additional 265,972 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the third quarter worth about $26,930,000. AXA S.A. raised its position in Rapid7 by 141.6% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 381,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,116,000 after acquiring an additional 223,651 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Rapid7 by 183.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,756,000 after acquiring an additional 183,007 shares during the period. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

