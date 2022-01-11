Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 1,573.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,109 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,609 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Range Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Range Resources by 48.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,711 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Range Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities raised shares of Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.86.

RRC opened at $19.68 on Tuesday. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $26.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.22.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $302.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Range Resources news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $305,098.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

