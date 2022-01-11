Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) & STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Financial Comparison

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) and STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, STMicroelectronics has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Rambus and STMicroelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rambus 0.05% 14.16% 10.23% STMicroelectronics 14.73% 21.30% 12.25%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.7% of Rambus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of STMicroelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Rambus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rambus and STMicroelectronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rambus $242.75 million 12.34 -$40.47 million N/A N/A STMicroelectronics $10.22 billion 4.41 $1.11 billion $1.97 25.19

STMicroelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than Rambus.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Rambus and STMicroelectronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rambus 0 1 5 0 2.83 STMicroelectronics 0 5 8 0 2.62

Rambus presently has a consensus target price of $28.71, indicating a potential upside of 4.83%. STMicroelectronics has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.77%. Given Rambus’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rambus is more favorable than STMicroelectronics.

Summary

STMicroelectronics beats Rambus on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus, Inc. engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A. Horowitz in March 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment comprises of all dedicated automotive ICs, and discrete and power transistor products. The Analog and MEMS Group segment comprises of low-power high-end analog ICs, smart power products for industrial, computer and consumer markets, touch screen controllers, low power connectivity solutions and metering solutions for smart grid and all MEMS products. The Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segment comprises of general purpose and secure microcontrollers, EEPROM memories, and digital ASICs. The company was founded in June 1987 and is headquartered in Plan-Les-Ouates, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.