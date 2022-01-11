Rage Fan (RAGE) Price Reaches $0.0100 on Major Exchanges

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Rage Fan coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rage Fan has a total market capitalization of $565,295.64 and $12,727.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rage Fan has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00056602 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00083916 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,051.65 or 0.07311003 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,677.20 or 0.99848272 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00066874 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Rage Fan Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rage Fan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rage Fan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

