Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to report ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Radius Health reported earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.41). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to $0.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $56.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on RDUS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Radius Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Radius Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of RDUS stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.76. 30,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,587,962. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.37. Radius Health has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $26.16.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp purchased 560,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.02 per share, with a total value of $4,496,741.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,946,997 shares of company stock worth $14,129,893. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDUS. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Radius Health by 288.0% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,675,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,837 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Radius Health by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 7,768,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,410,000 after acquiring an additional 237,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health during the third quarter worth $2,031,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Radius Health by 7.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,327,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,452,000 after purchasing an additional 151,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Radius Health by 109.2% during the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 246,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 128,685 shares in the last quarter.

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

