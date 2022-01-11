Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $27.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.75% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Radian Group remains focused on improving mortgage insurance portfolio to drive long-term earnings growth. Business restructuring intensifies its focus on core business and services with higher-growth potential, ensuring predictable and recurring fee-based revenue stream. It is thus poised to benefit from strong mortgage insurance market Based on strong credit characteristics of new loans insured, declining claim payments aid. Solid persistency and rise in new mortgage insurance business are driving insurance in force to increase. Its robust capital position enables it to deploy capital. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, high cost tend to weigh on margin expansion. Increased provision for losses in mortgage insurance business concern us. Given the pandemic, the company expects slowdown in purchase loan volume.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America downgraded Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Radian Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.08.

Shares of NYSE RDN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.53. 21,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,115,400. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.35. Radian Group has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $25.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $285.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.60 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 40.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 50,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $1,101,908.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Thornberry acquired 20,000 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $433,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Radian Group by 47.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,899,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,273,000 after buying an additional 1,890,913 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,098,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,436,000 after purchasing an additional 976,344 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,662,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,777,000 after buying an additional 876,475 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,456,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,155,000 after purchasing an additional 835,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Radian Group by 236.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 977,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,755,000 after buying an additional 686,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

About Radian Group

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

