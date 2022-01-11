Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) will announce earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.24. Rackspace Technology posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $0.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $763.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.03 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

RXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.15.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RXT. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 170.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 37,301 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 15,789 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 49,271 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 18,474 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RXT traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.09. 12,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72. Rackspace Technology has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.26.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

