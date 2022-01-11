Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2022

Wall Street analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) will announce earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.24. Rackspace Technology posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $0.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $763.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.03 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

RXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.15.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RXT. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 170.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 37,301 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 15,789 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 49,271 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 18,474 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RXT traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.09. 12,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72. Rackspace Technology has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.26.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rackspace Technology (RXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT)

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.