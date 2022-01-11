R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.83.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RCM. Barclays began coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

In other R1 RCM news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 30,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $708,225.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $874,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 241,721 shares of company stock valued at $6,102,097. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 24.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,446 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $281,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494,228 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 60.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,905,130 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $198,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339,889 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 17.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,080,338 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $90,747,000 after acquiring an additional 601,143 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 22.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,337,005 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $74,214,000 after acquiring an additional 616,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,241,189 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $71,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,158 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCM stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,000. R1 RCM has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $31.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.70 and its 200-day moving average is $22.42.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $379.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.87 million. Analysts anticipate that R1 RCM will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

