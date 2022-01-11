R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.83.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RCM. Barclays began coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.
In other R1 RCM news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 30,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $708,225.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $874,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 241,721 shares of company stock valued at $6,102,097. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
RCM stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,000. R1 RCM has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $31.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.70 and its 200-day moving average is $22.42.
R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $379.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.87 million. Analysts anticipate that R1 RCM will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.
R1 RCM Company Profile
R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
