QuickSwap (QUICK) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $14.38 Million

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One QuickSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $273.57 or 0.00640163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QuickSwap has a market capitalization of $89.48 million and approximately $14.38 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QuickSwap has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QuickSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00059702 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00079276 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,216.87 or 0.07527643 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,745.11 or 1.00025897 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00067590 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006819 BTC.

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuickSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.