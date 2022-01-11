Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $72,177.00

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $14.31 million and $72,177.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000451 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,882.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,130.38 or 0.07474155 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.02 or 0.00308059 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $367.25 or 0.00876844 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00010618 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00070258 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00008975 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $187.75 or 0.00448285 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.58 or 0.00256854 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 75,711,663 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.