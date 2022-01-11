QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $36.10

QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.10 and traded as high as $36.20. QNB shares last traded at $36.20, with a volume of 2,600 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.43.

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. QNB had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $11.90 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 3.91%. QNB’s payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

QNB Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the general commercial banking business and provides retail banking and investment management services. The company was founded on June 4, 1984 and is headquartered in Quakertown, PA.

