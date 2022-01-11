Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SelectQuote in a research report issued on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.07). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. SelectQuote had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $159.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. SelectQuote’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SelectQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of NYSE:SLQT opened at $8.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. SelectQuote has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLQT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 13.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SelectQuote in the second quarter worth about $195,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in SelectQuote by 16.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 207,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 30,056 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in SelectQuote in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SelectQuote in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

