Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Yum! Brands, Inc. Cut by Oppenheimer (NYSE:YUM)

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Yum! Brands in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.18. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS.

YUM has been the topic of several other reports. MKM Partners upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.42.

YUM opened at $133.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.31. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $101.18 and a 1 year high of $139.85. The firm has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Yum! Brands by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,031,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,534,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,467 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,123,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,339,016,000 after acquiring an additional 94,295 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $695,816,000 after purchasing an additional 255,750 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 74.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,122,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $504,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,583 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,122,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $474,184,000 after acquiring an additional 109,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $843,009.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $177,801.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,934 shares of company stock worth $1,390,135 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.54%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

