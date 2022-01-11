Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for The Progressive Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Progressive in a report issued on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the insurance provider will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.72. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Progressive from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Progressive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.42.

PGR opened at $110.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.84. Progressive has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $110.68. The company has a market capitalization of $64.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.81%.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $142,215.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $4,645,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,257 shares of company stock valued at $7,353,332. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Progressive by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,730,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,625,177,000 after purchasing an additional 337,562 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Progressive by 23.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,475,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,109,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109,230 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Progressive by 31.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,353,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,478,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924,541 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Progressive by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,726,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 248,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Progressive by 3.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,032,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $887,049,000 after purchasing an additional 306,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

