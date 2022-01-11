Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Reduced by Analyst

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of MSCI in a report released on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.49 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.50. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $713.00 price target on the stock.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.62 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.57.

MSCI stock opened at $541.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $624.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $614.32. MSCI has a 52-week low of $380.00 and a 52-week high of $679.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.68 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 131.8% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 293.8% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total value of $1,646,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,632. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.42%.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

