Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for First Republic Bank Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Republic Bank in a research report issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.35 EPS.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 27.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.83.

Shares of FRC opened at $202.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $143.60 and a twelve month high of $222.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 12.14%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 18,784.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 39.0% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Read More: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.