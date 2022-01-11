Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Cut by Analyst

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Denbury in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.96. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Denbury’s FY2023 earnings at $5.98 EPS.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $343.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.57 million. Denbury had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 10.80%.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DEN. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Denbury in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Denbury from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.75.

DEN opened at $75.51 on Monday. Denbury has a one year low of $26.74 and a one year high of $91.30. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.69 and a beta of 3.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.37.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEN. Doheny Asset Management CA boosted its stake in Denbury by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 30,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Denbury by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Denbury by 885.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Denbury by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Denbury by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

