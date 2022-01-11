Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.34.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ICE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.80.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $131.50 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $108.95 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $74.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.65.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Duriya M. Farooqui sold 1,979 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $267,343.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $327,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,910 shares of company stock worth $10,089,007 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

